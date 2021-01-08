Left Menu
With 18,139 new Covid-19 cases India's tally crosses 1.04 crore

India has reported 18,139 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national Covid-19 case tally to 1,04,13,417 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 10:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has reported 18,139 new cases of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the national Covid-19 case tally to 1,04,13,417 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). These include 20,539 people who have recovered from the deadly infection and 234 people who succumbed in the last 24 hours.

While 1,00,37,398 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus so far, 1,50,570 persons have lost their lives to the virus in the country. There are 2,25,449 active coronavirus cases in India, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala, the worst affected state in the country, has reported 64,639 active cases. Maharashtra witnessed slight improvement with 52, 276 active cases reported on Friday morning. Delhi has 4,168 active cases, 6,14,026 recoveries, and 10,644 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 17,93,36,364 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to January 7 including 9,35,369 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Meanwhile, ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, the second dry run has started at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 States/UTs today.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who is a visit to Tamil Nadu to oversee the dry run drill said that in the next few days, India should be able to start inoculating its citizens against Covid-19. (ANI)

