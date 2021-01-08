Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture minister Tomar meets Amit Shah before 8th round of talks with farmer unions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:15 IST
Agriculture minister Tomar meets Amit Shah before 8th round of talks with farmer unions
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, just before the start of the eighth round of talks with protesting farmer unions on the three farm laws, sources said.

The meeting continued for about an hour, they said, but what issues came up for discussion in the meeting could not be ascertained. Tomar is leading the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan to resolve the over-one-month deadlock over the three farm laws.

Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash are also part of the discussions from the government side.

On January 4, the seventh round of talks ended inconclusively as unions stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the three farm laws, while the government wanted to discuss only ''problematic'' clauses or other alternatives to end the stalemate.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various Delhi borders for over a month against the three laws despite cold weather.

Enacted in September last year, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms and aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and ''mandi'' (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out repealing the laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar, Goyal meeting with farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are holding talks with 41 representatives of protesting farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan at present to resolve the deadlock over the recently enacted central farm laws. Agriculture Ministe...

Ireland temporarily eases customs rules as low demand halts ferry sailings

Irelands tax authority temporarily eased post-Brexit customs arrangements after some trucks were unable to deliver goods from Britain, difficulties that prompted the largest Irish Sea ferry operator to cancel some sailings from Friday. Brit...

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

UKs competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Googles proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advert...

Most Famous Platinum Jewellery from Film and Television

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirMany of us are catching up on television shows and movies as we continue to stay safely at home. Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewelry, is highlighting some of the mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021