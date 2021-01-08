Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four suspects shot dead after foiled cross-pavement robbery in Soweto

The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious-looking vehicles following the cash-in-transit vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting money from the ATM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:35 IST
Four suspects shot dead after foiled cross-pavement robbery in Soweto
“We are hoping to apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all resources," Sitole said. Image Credit: ANI

Four suspects have been shot dead and two rifles and a pistol have been recovered by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following a foiled cross-pavement robbery at a filling station in the Bram Fischer area in Soweto.

Yesterday afternoon, an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary team consisting of members from Crime Intelligence and the National Intervention Unit responded to information received of a planned attack on a cash van.

The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious-looking vehicles following the cash-in-transit vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting money from the ATM.

Upon noticing the SAPS members, the two vehicles with a group of armed robbers made an about-turn resulting in a high-speed chase.

Hot on their heels, the team followed the vehicles to an identified address in the area where a shootout ensued.

Four suspects were shot dead while other suspects fled the scene.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole, has hailed the vigilance of the joint team.

"The vigilance of this team ought to be commended for executing our mandate as the SAPS without fear or favour.

"This incident should send a stern warning to everyone involved in all forms of crime, especially violent crimes, to steer clear of breaking the law.

"We are hoping to apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all resources," Sitole said.

The possibility of linking these suspects to a spate of violent crimes, including the recent Cash-In-Transit heists in and around Gauteng cannot be ruled out.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tomar, Goyal meeting with farmer leaders underway at Vigyan Bhawan

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal are holding talks with 41 representatives of protesting farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan at present to resolve the deadlock over the recently enacted central farm laws. Agriculture Ministe...

Ireland temporarily eases customs rules as low demand halts ferry sailings

Irelands tax authority temporarily eased post-Brexit customs arrangements after some trucks were unable to deliver goods from Britain, difficulties that prompted the largest Irish Sea ferry operator to cancel some sailings from Friday. Brit...

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

UKs competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Googles proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advert...

Most Famous Platinum Jewellery from Film and Television

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirMany of us are catching up on television shows and movies as we continue to stay safely at home. Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewelry, is highlighting some of the mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021