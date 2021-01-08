Left Menu
Development News Edition

IREDA signs MoU with NHPC for developing renewable energy projects

Under the (MoU), IREDA will undertake Techno-Financial due diligence of Renewable energy and Energy Efficiency & conservation projects for NHPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:19 IST
IREDA signs MoU with NHPC for developing renewable energy projects
IREDA will assist NHPC in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next 5 years. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), under the administrative control of Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC Ltd., the PSU under Ministry of Power, for providing its technical expertise in developing renewable energy projects.

Under the (MoU), IREDA will undertake Techno-Financial due diligence of Renewable energy and Energy Efficiency & conservation projects for NHPC. IREDA will assist NHPC in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next 5 years.

The MoU was signed through virtual mode by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA and Shri Abhay Kumar Singh, CMD, NHPC Ltd. Shri Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), IREDA, Shri Y. K. Choubey, Director (Technical), Sh. R P Goyal, Director(Finance) and Shri Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), Shri V K Maini, Executive Director (Business Development), NHPC and other senior officials were also present

Signing the MoU, CMD, IREDA said: "The MoU highlights IREDA's continuous efforts for the development of the Renewable Energy sector in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This is a transformational opportunity for IREDA and NHPC to achieve perfect synergy between the two organisations. It will facilitate knowledge and technology transfer and provide consultancy & research services, which will contribute to driving sustainable development of the country. The MoU with NHPC is the second one signed by IREDA within last one month. IREDA has signed an MoU with SJVN Ltd. in December 2020. We look forward to extending our consultancy services to other PSUs as well as private organisations for the development of the Renewable Energy sector."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex rallies 689 pts to end at fresh high; Nifty closes below 14,350

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 689 points to end at a fresh all-time high on Friday, led by Infosys, TCS and Reliance amid strong buying sentiment in global equities.The 30-share BSE index closed 689.19 points or 1.43 per cent higher at 48,...

Delhi govt announces 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for those arriving from UK

Travellers coming to Delhi from the United Kingdom will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal announced on Friday, tightening protocols to protect Delhii...

Under interim coach, BFC look to turn new leaf against SCEB

Their coach sacked after three successive defeats, former champions Bengaluru FC will look to bounce back under the guidance of interim coach, Naushad Moosa, when they take on a buoyant SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture here on Saturday.Carl...

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to end marriage due to regular relationship issues

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are said to be ending their six-year-old marriage as he was so engrossed in his schedule of creating music that he had no time for her or their children and they faced other relationship issues too. According t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021