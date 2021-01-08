Left Menu
Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI's nod to conduct trials of nasal COVID-19 vaccine

The Bharat Biotech International Limited has sent a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting the phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, informed a government official on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharat Biotech International Limited has sent a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting the phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, informed a government official on Friday. "Bharat Biotech sent an application to DCGI for conducting the phase 1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19. The matter is yet to be taken up," the official said.

A nasal vaccine could save on medical equipment, such as syringes, and save time taken for vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DCGI on January 3.

This comes a day after Bharat Biotech announced the successful completion of volunteer enrolment for phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin.' The indigenous vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

COVAXIN has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer-reviewed scientific journals, the company had said in a statement. COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, it had added.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had asserted that the COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' are on the verge of being available in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

