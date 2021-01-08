IPGA constitutes advisory committee with experts from pulses sector

The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for India's pulses trade and industry, on Friday announced a five-member advisory committee comprising of experts from the sector to further enhance its standing as the country's think tank and knowledge hub for the industry.

The advisory committee will guide, mentor and be an advisor to the IPGA management, according to a statement.

The committee will help the IPGA management gain further insights and understanding into the pulses sector, provide better support to its stakeholders, and provide more informed, nuanced, and effective policy inputs and recommendations to the government, it added.

''With the vast experience and domain expertise of our advisory committee, we are sure that we will take IPGA into a different league in the next few years,'' IPGA Vice President Bimal Kothari said.

''We look forward to the guidance of these distinguished experts in helping our stakeholders make their businesses more sustainable, improving our interaction with the government over policymaking, and addressing long term issues of the sector through policy recommendations,'' Kothari added.

IPGA has over 400 direct and indirect members, including individuals, corporates as well as regional pulses traders and processors associations, taking its pan-India reach to over 10,000 stakeholders involved in farming, processing, warehousing and import of pulses across the entire value chain.

