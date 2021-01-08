Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPGA constitutes advisory committee with experts from pulses sector

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:37 IST
IPGA constitutes advisory committee with experts from pulses sector

The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for India's pulses trade and industry, on Friday announced a five-member advisory committee comprising of experts from the sector to further enhance its standing as the country's think tank and knowledge hub for the industry.

The advisory committee will guide, mentor and be an advisor to the IPGA management, according to a statement.

The committee will help the IPGA management gain further insights and understanding into the pulses sector, provide better support to its stakeholders, and provide more informed, nuanced, and effective policy inputs and recommendations to the government, it added.

''With the vast experience and domain expertise of our advisory committee, we are sure that we will take IPGA into a different league in the next few years,'' IPGA Vice President Bimal Kothari said.

''We look forward to the guidance of these distinguished experts in helping our stakeholders make their businesses more sustainable, improving our interaction with the government over policymaking, and addressing long term issues of the sector through policy recommendations,'' Kothari added.

IPGA has over 400 direct and indirect members, including individuals, corporates as well as regional pulses traders and processors associations, taking its pan-India reach to over 10,000 stakeholders involved in farming, processing, warehousing and import of pulses across the entire value chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent.One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough nationa...

After Mamata agrees to implement PM Kisan scheme, BJP promises to pay farmers arrears

BJP national generalsecretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the saffronparty, after voted to power in West Bengal, will ensure thateach farmer of the state will get Rs 18,000 in arrears underthe PM Kisan scheme.The assertion of V...

Canada could well see an election this year, PM Trudeau says for first time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said for the first time on Friday there could well be an election this year, indicating his government is preparing for a vote he insists he does not want.Trudeau, whose minority Liberal administration...

Piramal Group claims its bid for DHFL highest and compliant with norms

Piramal Enterprises on Friday claimed that its bid for resolution of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL is highest and fully compliant with regulatory norms.Since the conclusion of the fifth and final round of the bidding process last month, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021