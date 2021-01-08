NCC committed to grooming youth as responsible citizens: DG NCC

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, Director General, National Cadet Corps has said that the NCC is committed to grooming the youth as responsible citizens, who would contribute immensely in nation-building. While speaking to the media in New Delhi on 08 January 2021, the Director-General said 2 contingents of NCC cadets, one each of boys and girls, will participate in the Republic Day Parade on 26 January. These cadets will be selected from amongst those who are participating in the Republic Day Camp, RDC-2021, which commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt on 04 Jan 2021.

A total of 1000 Cadets, including 380 girl cadets, drawn from all 28 States and 09 Union Territories of the country, are participating in this one-month long Camp. He said the aim of the Republic Day Camp, is to provide the participating cadets, exposure to the rich culture and traditions of our nation through a number of cultural events, that take place in the run-up to the Republic Day and the Prime Minister's visit to NCC Camp for PM's Rally on 28 Jan 2021.

"The most spectacular event of the camp in which multi-disciplined skills acquired by the cadets will be showcased in front of the Prime Minister on 28 January 2021through smartly marching contingents and a vibrant cultural show", he said.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Yesso Naik will visit the Camp Culmination on 28 January 2021.

Cadets attending the camp, participate in a number of activities, like written test, arms drill, microlight flying and the best cadet competition.

A number of Competitions take place during the camp, wherein all 17 directorates compete for the coveted Prime Minister's Banner which is presented by the Prime Minister himself on 28 January.

Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich also mentioned that the training philosophy of the cadets has been refined, to accommodate the changing aspirations of our youth and expectations of the society. The focus is now on personality development, leadership traits and improving soft skills of the cadets, so as to equip them for future challenges.

DG NCC highlighted the major achievements of the NCC in the areas of Youth Empowerment, Nation Building, Social Awareness Campaigns, Community Development Programmes, Environment Protection, Sports and Adventure.

He also lauded the contribution of 1,39,961 cadets and 21,380 staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, through Ex 'NCC Yogdaan' as frontline Corona warriors by taking up various activities like Traffic management, Distribution of Food and essential items, Queue management and social distancing, supply chain management, Assistance to senior citizens, Manning of CCTV Control Rooms, Preparation & Distribution of food packets, Preparation of Face Masks and Distribution to needy persons etc. DG NCC also complimented NCC cadets for their voluntary participation in the recent Kerala & Bihar Flood relief works.

(With Inputs from PIB)