EESL, NHAI sign MoU for solar power projs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:30 IST
EESL, NHAI sign MoU for solar power projs

State-run EESL on Friday said it has entered into a pact with NHAI to set up solar power projects at at the latter's structures at toll plazas.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Rajeev Sharma, Chairman of the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), R K Pandey, Member (Projects) at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other senior officials.

In a statement, EESL said it has signed the MoU to establish solar power projects, EV charging stations and energy efficient LED lighting at NHAI buildings/ structures at toll plazas.

''The two have agreed to enter into a special relationship for implementation of energy efficiency projects, renewable energy projects and e-mobility services as a part of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, reduce emissions and achieve sustainable development all across toll plazas and other NHAI establishments,'' it said.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson of EESL Group of Companies, said that energy demand is increasing rapidly and India is powering ahead to a sustainability-driven future by adopting energy efficiency initiatives.

Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating EV adoption in India, he added.

Rajat Kumar Sud, Managing Director of EESL, said that setting up various charging stations at highways will boost the interest of public commuting from one city to another, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

