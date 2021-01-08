Builder who tried to mislead investigators with false extortion complaint held: Police

A builder, along with an associate, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to mislead investigators by registering a false complaint of extortion to gain police protection and get rid of creditors, officials said on Friday.

Raids were conducted following which the 40-year-old builder, identified as Gaurav Jain, was arrested on Friday. He cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at the Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors, a police officer said.

One of the accused, Ashok Yadav (37), who works as a POP contractor for the builder, had been arrested earlier, they added.

According to the police, Jain is a resident of Preet Vihar in east Delhi. He along with his father run their construction company named ''Sidhshrey Developers Pvt.'' He did his graduation in B.Sc. (Hons) and also holds a MBA. Jain along with his father are directors in the company, police said.

Jain approached the police with his complaint on December 29 last year, alleging that he received a letter by courier with an extortion demand of Rs 25 lakh and a threat to kill him if the money was not paid, police said. A case was registered, a database of around 40-45 suspects was prepared and their details were minutely analysed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

''During sustained interrogation, one of the suspects, Ashok Yadav, confessed to the crime and said he was following Jain's directions so that the latter may get police protection and get rid of his creditors, who visit him often for money. He also disclosed that Jain had lured him with a promise of big contracts in the future,'' he said.

Yadav came in contact with the builder in 2011, became a POP contractor and started working for him since then, the police said, adding that a car used in dispatching the courier has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)