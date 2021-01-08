Left Menu
Development News Edition

Builder who tried to mislead investigators with false extortion complaint held: Police

He cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at the Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors, a police officer said.One of the accused, Ashok Yadav 37, who works as a POP contractor for the builder, had been arrested earlier, they added.According to the police, Jain is a resident of Preet Vihar in east Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:41 IST
Builder who tried to mislead investigators with false extortion complaint held: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A builder, along with an associate, allegedly hatched a conspiracy to mislead investigators by registering a false complaint of extortion to gain police protection and get rid of creditors, officials said on Friday.

Raids were conducted following which the 40-year-old builder, identified as Gaurav Jain, was arrested on Friday. He cooked up a story and filed a false complaint at the Preet Vihar police station in a bid to get rid of his creditors, a police officer said.

One of the accused, Ashok Yadav (37), who works as a POP contractor for the builder, had been arrested earlier, they added.

According to the police, Jain is a resident of Preet Vihar in east Delhi. He along with his father run their construction company named ''Sidhshrey Developers Pvt.'' He did his graduation in B.Sc. (Hons) and also holds a MBA. Jain along with his father are directors in the company, police said.

Jain approached the police with his complaint on December 29 last year, alleging that he received a letter by courier with an extortion demand of Rs 25 lakh and a threat to kill him if the money was not paid, police said. A case was registered, a database of around 40-45 suspects was prepared and their details were minutely analysed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

''During sustained interrogation, one of the suspects, Ashok Yadav, confessed to the crime and said he was following Jain's directions so that the latter may get police protection and get rid of his creditors, who visit him often for money. He also disclosed that Jain had lured him with a promise of big contracts in the future,'' he said.

Yadav came in contact with the builder in 2011, became a POP contractor and started working for him since then, the police said, adding that a car used in dispatching the courier has been seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Just...

Communication maintained at ground level to avoid any 'misunderstandings and misjudgments': MEA on Sino-India border row

India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said...

About 44.7 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Phase nine of the Vande Bharat Mission has been made operational since January 1, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday adding that more than 44.7 lakh people have been repatriated under this mission. Speaking at a virtual press b...

Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities: Health Department.

Gujarats coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021