Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities on alert at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri and Surajpur wetlands amid Bird Flu scare

Amid bird flu scare looming large in some states, the authorities are on high alert at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland and have given precautionary warnings and protocols to the staff members there.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 19:52 IST
Authorities on alert at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri and Surajpur wetlands amid Bird Flu scare
Visual from Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid bird flu scare looming large in some states, the authorities are on high alert at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland and have given precautionary warnings and protocols to the staff members there. Gautam Budh Nagar, District Forest Officer, Pramod Kumar said that all the protocols are being strictly followed and monitored since the time of COVID-19 at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland.

"I visited the Okhla Bird Sanctuary yesterday. The staff is also on high alert. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar consisting of the officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and Irrigation Department," said Kumar. "A meeting was held by the District Magistrate day before yesterday and he is sensitive about this matter. Animal Department and Forest Department are vigilant. No such case has yet been reported at Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Dhanuri wetland and Surajpur wetland," he added.

Visitors are allowed at Okhla Bird Sanctuary; however, their entry is banned in areas where there is close contact with the birds at the bird sanctuary. "Protective gear has been provided to those who take care of the birds or come in their contact by the government of India and by the State Government," said Kumar.

NK Janoo, chief conservator of forest, western zone, Meerut has said that the entire protocol system has been developed in the department such as wildlife and national parks regarding bird flu. "Instructions have been given by the Central Government and the Zoo Authority as well to take proper precautions. We have given all the detailed action points to all the divisions. Within the district level, a committee for identification of wetland has been formed. It is a permanent committee and the Divisional Forest Officer is its member secretary. A meeting has been held in many districts in this regard," said Janoo.

"All the staff members have been kept on alert. If something like this happens, then we also have a sample collection protocol. We have instructed them about that as well. We will collect the sample and send it to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease in Bhopal if any case is reported. Within our entire zone, there is no such case reported in Meerut and Saharanpur," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-India flights resume, chaos at Delhi airport as govt modifies quarantine rule belatedly

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Delhi airport on Friday as many passengers arriving from the UK vociferously complained against the national capital governments belated decision to make seven-day institutional quarantine compulsory for...

US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Just...

After Mamata hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme, BJP promises to pay farmers arrears

BJP national generalsecretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the saffronparty, after voted to power in West Bengal, will ensure thateach farmer of the state gets Rs 18,000 in arrears underthe PM Kisan scheme.The assertion of Vijay...

2020 hit temperature record, rounded off hottest decade - EU climate service

Last year tied with 2016 as the worlds warmest on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally as the impacts of climate change intensified, the European Unions Earth observation service said on Friday. After an exceptionally warm autum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021