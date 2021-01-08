Left Menu
Noida authority slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on private firm for violating contract

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Noida Authority on Friday slapped a private agency responsible for collecting garbage from households here with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh for violating conditions of contract, officials said.

The penalty was imposed on AG Enviro Infra Projects, which had in 2018 won a Rs 306-crore project for door-to-door collection of garbage for a period of 10 years, they said.

In a statement, the Noida Authority said it had received a complaint from a resident that the private agency had not been collecting garbage in Shahdara village.

''The garbage collection vehicle would instead stand outside the village at a scrap dealer's shop and collect scrap from there,'' the complainant had alleged, according to the statement.

The authority said the allegation was found true after an investigation which revealed that the particular vehicle was regularly collecting garbage from the scrap facility and not going inside the village for waste collection.

''A penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on AG Enviro Infra Projects for violating the contract rules by not collecting waste from designated villages, sectors, commercial institutions and instead illegally picking up waste from scrap shops,'' it stated.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm has also been issued a ''stern warning'' that a repeat of the act could lead to the cancellation of its contract and blacklisting for future projects, the authority said.

