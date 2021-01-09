Left Menu
Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Saturday resigned as the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:15 IST
Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani resigns as Rajya Sabha MP
Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani {File Photo}. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Saturday resigned as the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. He submitted his resignation to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's office.

"I resigned as the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament after visiting the Vice President's office yesterday. Since I have shifted from United Democratic Front (UDF) to Left Democratic Front (LDF), it's my moral responsibility to give up the Member of Parliament post," Jose K Mani told ANI. Jose K Mani, son of former Kerala Finance Minister late KM Mani had won the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) post while being part of the UDF.

Later on, the fissures developed within the Kerala Congress (M) with the faction led by PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani part their ways with UDF. Jose K Mani on October 23, 2020, while talking about the entry of Kerala Congress (M) into LDF said

"We have taken a political stand and based on that LDF has taken a decision to make our party also part of their front. We are happy about that because mainly we have raised a few issues which should be solved in the state of Kerala. Based on that we find that LDF could be able to solve these problems," he said. Joining LDF, the Kerala Congress (M) headed by Jose was able to put out an impressive performance in Kottayam belt in the recently concluded local body polls, much to the dismay of the UDF and Joseph group.

It is learned that he would be contesting the upcoming State Assembly elections either from Pala or Kaduthuruthy as an LDF candidate. When asked about it, Jose said, "Nothing has been decided yet. It all has to be decided by the front ( LDF) after discussions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

