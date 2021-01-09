Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Puducherry reports 36 new cases, 51 recoveries on Saturday

As many as 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry, while 51others recovered from the virus on Saturday, the health department said.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:47 IST
COVID-19: Puducherry reports 36 new cases, 51 recoveries on Saturday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry, while 51 others recovered from the virus on Saturday, the health department said. According to it, the total number of cases in Puducherry stands at 38,425, with the number of active cases currently is 328.

A total of 37,461 cases have now recovered, while 636 people have succumbed to the virus, it added. Meanwhile, the country's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further reduced to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

The Ministry informed that the national cumulative positivity rate has reduced from 8.93 per cent to 5.79 per cent in a span of five months. Fifteen states/Union Territory have a positivity rate less than the national average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44 per cent while Jammu and Kashmir has the highest rate with 5.58 per cent.

Among other States/UTs include Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Assam, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya. The country's present active caseload of 2,24,190 consists of just 2.15 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The total recovered cases reached 10,056,651, taking the recovery rate to 96.41 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Injured leopard trapped in cage in West Bengal tea garden

A full-grown femaleleopard was on Saturday found trapped in a cage which was laidby the forest department in a tea garden in West BengalsJalpaiguri district, forest officials said.The injured animal was found in the cage placed atMotidhar t...

356 more birds reported dead in Rajasthan

Over 350 birds were reported dead in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the death count to 2,512, an official said.Of the 356 birds reported dead on Saturday, 257 were crows, 29 pigeons, 16 peacocks and 54 others.So far, 45 samples from 11 distr...

Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders

BJP leaders expressed concern on Saturday over the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trumps Twitter account by the social media giant, saying it sets a dangerous precedent and is a wake-up call for democracies about the threat fro...

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021