NHRC warn States, UT Govts over plight of transgender in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has expressed serious "displeasure" and has warned coercive action against the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories (UT) of India for their failure to submit Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the plight of transgender. Adjudicating a petition filed by Supreme Court Lawyer and seasoned human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC sought the reports by 16th January 2021.

The transgenders in India have been deprived of the bare necessities of life and benefits of welfare schemes of the Government due to failure on part of the Center, States and UT Government. The Governments also fail to implement the NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court for safeguarding the rights of transgender persons, Tripathy alleged. After the cognizance of the issue by the NHRC, the Government of India notified the National Council for Transgenders.

Tripathy contended that the transgenders in India have been suffering immensely but silently. The source of livelihood has been stopped completely during the Pandemic Period and neither the center nor the States and UTs done anything for their survival. Tripathy who moved to Bhadrak district and has been working as a "Corona Warrior" by helping the vulnerable strata of Society including the Transgender Community stated that he is a witness to their pitiful condition in Bhadrak district and other parts of India. Benefits meant for landless people also have been denied to these unfortunate People, The Government officials remain a mute spectator of the situation.

With Social Ostracisation and different attitudes for this community, these people live in unhygienic conditions. The horrific incidents of human rights violations have been continuing for these victims due to inaction and failure of the State administration in ensuring the bare necessities of life, Tripathy alleged. Requesting the NHRC to intervene in the sensitive matter, Tripathy sought the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union territories be made responsible with regard to the steps taken to ensure bare necessities of life of the transgenders and delay in implementation of National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa), judgment.

After the cases filed by Tripathy, the NHRC also issued a special advisory to the Central Government and all the State and UT Government of India on LGBTQI people. Pursuant to the directions of the NHRC, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Rajasthan, highlighted the various measures being undertaken by the Government of Rajasthan for the welfare of transgenders in the State.

The Home Department, Government of Odisha asked the Commissioner and Secretary, and the Collector & DM, District Bhadrak to send the action taken report to the Commission within four weeks. However, no detailed Action Taken Reports have been received by the Commission.

Noticing the lackadaisical attitude of the Governments to address the issue of transgenders, the NHRC issued a warning notice and sought comprehensive reports latest by 16th of January. He further pointed out the benefits of Social welfare schemes remain like a mirage for these unfortunate victims of State negligence. With Social Ostracisation and different attitudes for this community, these people live in unhygienic conditions.

No house and Toilet under Central/State Scheme has been allotted to them. They have been deprived of the Right to Food, Potable water, medical care, Livelihood, Primary education, health care etc. Benefits meant for landless people have been denied to these unfortunate People, The Government officials remain a mute spectator of the situation. (ANI)

