Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railway enhances max speed along Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal sections

Indian Railway in its landmark achievement has drastically enhanced the maximum speed to 130 kilometers per hour for 1,280 km length out of 1,612 km in Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) route.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:44 IST
Indian Railway enhances max speed along Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal sections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railway in its landmark achievement has drastically enhanced the maximum speed to 130 kilometers per hour for 1,280 km length out of 1,612 km in Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) route. The route covers the entire GQ-GD route over South Central Railway, except Vijayawada - Duvvada section, where signaling up-gradation work is in progress, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Railways.

The enhanced speed limits could be achieved due to the systematic and planned strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections on a fast pace. This included heavier rails, laying of 260 meters long welded rail panels, improvement of curves and gradients among others. As per the press statement, Railways has utilized the opportunity of the lockdown period and low train movement last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) to complete all necessary infrastructure up-gradation works.

Based on these improvements done in the zone, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO)/Lucknow conducted oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of instrumented coaches of all classes at 130 Kmph speed during July and October last year. During this check, in addition to track parameters, other areas like signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotives and coach fitness were also checked and recorded. Accordingly, the South Central Railway zone has received sanction to enhance the maximum speed limits to 130 kmph along the following routes--Golden Diagonal (Grand Trunk) Route: 744 Route Kilometer (Rkm), Ballarshah to Kazipet - 234 Rkm, Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur - 510 Rkm

Golden Quadrilateral Route (Chennai - Mumbai section)--536 Rkm, Renigunta to Gooty - 281 Rkm, Gooty to Wadi - 255 Rkm. Already, the maximum speed limits in the High-Density Network (HDN) between Secunderabad - Kazipet (132 Kms distance) had been enhanced to 130 kmph.

As such, including both the Up and Down lines in these sections, a total of 2,824 kms (1412 Rkms) has now been made fit to run at a speed of 130 kmph. This covers the entire GQ-GD route over South Central Railway (SCR), except Vijayawada - Duvvada section, where signaling up-gradation work is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021