Left Menu
Development News Edition

Person wearing uniform in 'malicious' video on farm protest retired in 2018, says Army

After a "malicious" video over farmers' protest by a person in an unauthorised Army uniform circulated on social media, the Indian Army has said that the soldier retired in August 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:19 IST
Person wearing uniform in 'malicious' video on farm protest retired in 2018, says Army
A grab from the video. Image Credit: ANI

After a "malicious" video over farmers' protest by a person in an unauthorised Army uniform circulated on social media, the Indian Army has said that the soldier retired in August 2018. "A malicious video over farmers' protest, by a retired soldier Lance Naik Deepak Kumar, dressed in an unauthorised Army uniform is circulating on social media. The individual retired in August 2018," Indian Army officials said.

In the video, Kumar was seen using "abusive" language against the government while supporting farmers over their demand to repeal the new agriculture laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

89 hospitals finalised for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi Health Minister

As the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is all set to begin on January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 89 hospitals were finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first ...

Top Republican says Trump committed ''impeachable offenses''

Democrats momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the presidents role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of r...

Kazakh ex-president's party set to retain hold on power in Sunday's vote

A party led by Kazakhstans powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to sweep Sundays parliamentary election, as it has done for decades, with no major opposition groups running in the vote.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicke...

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021