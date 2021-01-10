Delhi records 399 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hrs

Delhi registered 399 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count in the national capital to 6,30,200, informed the health department. As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, 12 people lost their lives due to the virus while 602 patients recovered in the last 24-hours.With this, the death toll related to the COVID-19 has mounted to 10,678. There are 3,468 active cases in the metropolis, while the total recoveries stand at 6,16,054.

The recovery rate has reached 97.97 percent for the first time whereas the rate of active cases was recorded at 0.55 percent.A total of 77,600 tests were conducted in Delhi on Saturday, including 45,116 RT-PCR tests.Meanwhile, India reports 18,645 fresh COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)