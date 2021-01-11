Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the number of domestic passengers is growing steadily, taking us even closer to the pre-COVID numbers, as the number of daily domestic passengers on flights has touched 2,73,845 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:57 IST
Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the number of domestic passengers is growing steadily, taking us even closer to the pre-COVID numbers, as the number of daily domestic passengers on flights has touched 2,73,845 on Sunday. He said that this is a new high since operations resumed on May 25 last year.

"2,73,845 passengers on 2,179 flights yesterday is a new high since domestic flights resumed on 25 May 2020. This takes us even closer to the Pre-COVID numbers. Flying has emerged as the chosen mode of transport which offers efficiency, safety and predictability," he tweeted. The Union Minister further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day. Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read: I foresee slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation

Euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday, with German borrowing costs off last weeks five-week highs, on expectations that monetary stimulus will remain in place for some time as the bloc confronts a new variant of the coronavirus. Borrowing ...

REUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec

International businesses in Hong Kong see law and order as key for investing, a city government official said on Monday, in response to concern about the impact of a sweeping national security law on the business environment. Secretary for ...

FOREX-Euro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise

The dollar gained broadly on Monday as widening U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted the greenback against its rivals, with the euro falling to a two-week low. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on J...

UK ramps up COVID vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic

Britain is ramping up its mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations as its top medical officer said the next few weeks of the pandemic will be the worst yet, with deaths and cases hitting record highs, putting the health service under huge pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021