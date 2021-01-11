Domestic passenger traffic growing steadily towards pre-COVID numbers

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the number of domestic passengers is growing steadily, taking us even closer to the pre-COVID numbers, as the number of daily domestic passengers on flights has touched 2,73,845 on Sunday. He said that this is a new high since operations resumed on May 25 last year.

"2,73,845 passengers on 2,179 flights yesterday is a new high since domestic flights resumed on 25 May 2020. This takes us even closer to the Pre-COVID numbers. Flying has emerged as the chosen mode of transport which offers efficiency, safety and predictability," he tweeted. The Union Minister further said that there were 4,360 flight movements across the country and 5,46,763 footfalls at the airport on the day. Flight movement was disrupted across the country in the aftermath of a COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)

