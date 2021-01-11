Three accused arrested in Bowenpally kidnapping case, former TDP minister sent to police custody

Three accused have been arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case after which a court here ordered three days police custody of former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the case. Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar while speaking to ANI said that in the early morning hours today the officers of Commissioner's Task Force teams along with Bowenpally Police apprehended three accused persons who were involved in the kidnapping case and seized incriminating evidence from their possession.

The accused persons are Boya Sampath Kumar (22) who is a native of Kurnool district, Nagaradoddi Mallikarjuna Reddy (32) , a native of Ananthapur district and Dorllu Balachennaiah (30) who is a native of Kadapa district. Kumar said that on the confession of accused Mallikarjuna Reddy, it has been revealed that he is a personal assistant of Bhuma Akhila Priya's family.

"As per the instructions of Bhuma Akhila Priya and her accomplice the said Mallikarjuna Reddy purchased/acquired six Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards from SA Mobile Shop, Miyapur by submitting their biometric thumb impression, digital photo and photo identity proofs in the name of Mallikarjuna Reddy and Madala Srinu on January 2 and 3 for the sake of hiding their identity during the execution of the crime and also purchased six new mobile phones," Kumar said. "Out of six SIM cards, one SIM card is allocated to Akhilapriya while two other SIM cards are allocated to Guntur Srinu and remaining SIM cards were used by their accomplices," he added.

Kumar further detailed that as per the confession of Boya Sampath Kumar, the said person was working as a personal assistant for Bhuma Akhila Priya for three years. "As per the instructions of Bhuma Akhila Priya, he actively participated in the crime by doing "recce" and observation along with their accomplice Bala Chennaiah on a bike with number AP07BK3999 (fake number plate) at the residence of victim and gave information to Bhargava Ram and Guntur Srinu about the presence of victims at the residence," Kumar said.

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner further said that during the investigation, it was identified that the accused persons had taken rooms at Pradha Grand Hotel in Kukatpally by submitting their photo identity for committing this offence. It was further established that Bhuma Akhila Priya planned and executed the crime along with Bhargava Ram, Guntur Srinu and other accomplices in order to grab the land or extort money from the victims.

Kumar informed that on January 5 when the crime took place, Bhuma Akhila Priya communicated with accused persons from her residence. Further elaborating the modus operandi of the accused, Kumar said that for the execution of their plan, they started from Lodha Bellezza Apartment in Kukatpally to MGM School in Yousufguda (which belongs to Bhargavaram) and all the accused persons gathered at the place along with five four-wheeler vehicles and some two-wheeler vehicles.

"At MGM School, they removed the original number plats of the vehicles, erected fake number plates to the vehicles and also changed their dresses. Some incriminate materials were seized from MGM School," he added. The accused persons Guntur Srinu and Bhargava Ram were continuously receiving instructions from Bhuma Akhila Priya through her mobile phone numbers all through with their regular phone numbers.

Kumar further said that efforts are being continued to apprehend the absconding accused persons who were involved in this case. (ANI)

