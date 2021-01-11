Left Menu
VHP ropes in TV's Ram, Arun Govil for Ayodhya temple donation drive

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has roped in Lord Ram of television, Arun Govil for Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan to seek monetary contribution for Ram Janmbhoomi Temple at Ayodhya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sources stated that the decision to rope in Govil was taken as it was felt that he had mass appeal. "The actor is easily identified by the people due to his long association with the Ramanand Sagar-made hit series Ramayana aired on Doordarshan in 1980s, a repeat of which we saw during the lockdown," a senior VHP leader said.

Sources stated that the decision to rope in Govil was taken as it was felt that he had mass appeal. "The actor is easily identified by the people due to his long association with the Ramanand Sagar-made hit series Ramayana aired on Doordarshan in 1980s, a repeat of which we saw during the lockdown," a senior VHP leader said.

Govil, while making an appeal to the believers asked for contribution in making of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Govil in his message said that Ram Bhakts around India and the world need to contribute according to their capacity for the construction of Lord Ram temple.

"Please donate towards the cause of Ram temple construction. A foundation stone in your name will be laid in Ram's home. The devotees of Ram spread across India and the world should donate towards the temple construction cause according to their capabilities. Please commit your faith and earn goodwill. Please contribute towards Shri Ram teertha kshetra as per your capacity," Govil made an appeal (translated from Hindi). Sources stated that the appeal by the VHP comes with an effort to reach out to the maximum possible people of the country.

The VHP has claimed that around 5.25 lakh villages and 13 crore families with 65 crore Hindus will be approached to contribute for Ram temple construction. The drive will begin from January 15 and will go on till February 27.

By a rough estimate, there would be about 10 lakh teams across the country with each team having five people. Many would be staying out for collection for a minimum of 14 days and a maximum of one month. " From the team of five, one will be a tagged depositor whose task would be to deposit collection every 48 hours. We wanted the system to be transparent and there would be a coupon system and receipts. It is white money. If someone wants to give more than Rs 20,000, we would request to give the amount through cheques of three banks: SBI, PNB or Bank of Baroda," VHP working president Alok Kumar had said. (ANI)

