Jan Sahitya Utsav to be held online this year

Chief convenor of the festival Ishamadhu Talwar said that the fest will be held online in February by the Rajasthan Progressive Writers Association and it will have approximately 45 sessions.He said that the annual event will have sessions on Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi along with the problem of farmers.

The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav will be held virtually this year in which sessions will be held on Nehru-Gandhi era and issues of farmers. Chief convenor of the festival Ishamadhu Talwar said that the fest will be held online in February by the Rajasthan Progressive Writers Association and it will have approximately 45 sessions.

He said that the annual event will have sessions on Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi along with the problem of farmers. Eminent writer Purushottam Agarwal will address a session on the relevance of Nehru. Vidya Jain, BM Sharma, Shankar Kumar Sanyal will also participate in the sessions, he said.

The festival will be held on all four Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of February. A session will be held on Valentine's Day on the theme ''Love's Bazaar and Love Jihad''.

