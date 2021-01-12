Left Menu
Heavy rains lash parts of Tamil Nadu

Parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, which is likely to continue till January 14, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

12-01-2021
A visual of rain (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, which is likely to continue till January 14, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Very heavy rainfall has been reported at Atiramapattinam (13.5cm) of Tamil Nadu, Ariyalur (10 cm), Nagapattinam (8 cm) and Karaikal (6.3 cm) during 0830 hours IST of January 11 to 0530 hrs IST of January 12," the IMD tweeted.

According to the weather department, the spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue tomorrow as well. After that, as the current easterly wave will weaken, there will be no heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu from January 14 onwards. "Today's (upto 0830 hrs IST of January 13) warning for Tamil Nadu is heavy to very heavy rainfall and for tomorrow (upto 0830 hrs IST of January 14) is heavy rain. After that, as the current easterly wave will weaken, no heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu from January 14 onwards," it said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai in its daily weather report also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains in various parts of the state for today and tomorrow. "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Madurai, Theni, Pudukkottai and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu," the Centre said. (ANI)

