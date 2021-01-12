Digvijaya Singh slams Shivraj govt over alleged gangrape in Sidhi dist
After an alleged gangrape case of a widow in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh came to light, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government in the state.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:42 IST
After an alleged gangrape case of a widow in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh came to light, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government in the state. Citing a media report, the Congress leader tweeted that "ShivRaj" is at its peak in the state.
"Cruelty with a widow in Sidhi, Congress says ShivRaj is at the peak in the state. Shivraj ji, get the victim treated at government expense, like Sonia Ji and Dr Manmohan Singh ji did in the case of Nirbhaya case victim. Also, bear the responsibility of education of both her children," he tweeted. "Along with the education of children, take responsibility for the care of the children. Get the culprits severely punished in the fast track court," he said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Madhya Pradesh police arrested the four accused in the gangrape case. Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that all the accused in the case will face special trial. "With a special trail, the accused will be punished as soon as possible. All the accused in the case have been arrested," said Mishra. (ANI)
