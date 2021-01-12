Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Education Policy inspired by philosophy of Swami Vivekananda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the new National Education Policy introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government was a step towards nation-building and was inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:24 IST
National Education Policy inspired by philosophy of Swami Vivekananda: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the new National Education Policy introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government was a step towards nation-building and was inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda. Speaking at the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said the government is building an eco-system that will give better opportunities to the youth in India.

Incidentally today is Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country. "Swami Vivekananda always focused on the development of both mental and physical strength. He said one should have muscles of iron and nerves of steel. The government's Fit India Movement and National Education Policy are inspired by his philosophy," PM Modi said.

He said the new education policy is focused on individual development by providing flexibility in the course structure. "One brilliant individual creates one good company, which further creates a brilliant ecosystem. This ecosystem creates many brilliant individuals who create many other good companies... We are building that kind of ecosystem in the country, which will provide youth similar opportunties as foreign universities," he said.

PM Modi also talked about the Central Hall of the Parliament where the second National Youth Parliament Festival is being conducted, and said, "Today is an important day as the National Youth Parliament Festival is being held at the Central Hall of the Parliament, which witnessed the framing of our Constitution." Inspiring the youth, he said today they will be hanging around in an area where great leaders, who had framed the Constitution of India, used to work and said the country has "great expectations" from the youth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks cooperation of farmers' unions, says ''those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee'' on farm laws.

SC seeks cooperation of farmers unions, says those who genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee on farm laws....

Australia acting PM equates Capitol attack with BLM protests

Australias acting prime minister on Tuesday defended his comments comparing the attack on the US Capitol building with Black Lives Matter protests despite criticism from Indigenous and human rights groups.Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCor...

Indian-Americans helped Democrats win Georgia Senate race, says Impact

Asian Americans, including the rapidly growing Indian-American community in Georgia, played an important role in helping Democrats win the two crucial Senate races in the state, a political action group has claimed.The Indian American Impac...

Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household in 2020

Bangalore Karnataka India, January 12 ANIBusinessWire India Niki, Bharats full stack Ramu Kaka today announced having witnessed a formidable habit creation in customers, averaging 52 transactions per household in 2020. The company also plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021