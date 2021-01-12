Left Menu
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit TN on Jan 14

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:47 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit TN on Jan 14
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, the Pongal day and witness a bull taming event, 'Jallikattu,' the party's state president K S Alagiri said here on Tuesday.

By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, the senior Congress leader would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country, he told reporters here.

''The bull is a symbol of farmers,'' he said.

Only Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party the AIADMK supported the Central government's three farm laws and no other political party favored it, he said.

