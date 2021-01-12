Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Naledi Pandor saddened by passing away of Ambassador Kubheka

Kubheka served as South Africa’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Denmark and the Republic of Angola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:10 IST
Dr Naledi Pandor saddened by passing away of Ambassador Kubheka
“Our thoughts are with that Kubheka family as they mourn the loss of a patriot, flag-bearer and servant of the people,” Pandor said. Image Credit: Flickr

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has expressed sadness upon learning of the passing away of Ambassador Themba Muziwakhe Nicholas Kubheka.

Kubheka passed away on Wednesday, 6 January, in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

He was 72.

Kubheka served as South Africa's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, Denmark and the Republic of Angola.

He also worked as an Intergovernmental Relations and Cooperative government specialist in the Office of the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament.

"A member of Umkhonto weSizwe, Kubheka went into exile in the 1970s. Known by his nom de guerre of Aaron Mnisi, he trained in Angola in 1977," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

"Later, Kubheka was given diplomatic responsibilities, representing the ANC in its missions abroad, namely the then German Democratic Republic.

The Minister has expressed her condolences to the Kubheka family.

"Our thoughts are with that Kubheka family as they mourn the loss of a patriot, flag-bearer and servant of the people," Pandor said.

Kubheka lost his wife, Lindiwe Kubekha and 18-month-old son Lindithemba Kubheka, in a car accident at the Pinetown off-ramp on the N3 to Durban in 2003.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee recovers losses, settles 15 paise higher at 73.25 against US dollar

The rupee recouped early losses and provisionally closed 15 paise higher at 73.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar index and recovery in domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened ...

SAT sets aside Sebi's penalty on SBI, Bank of Baroda, LIC in UTI AMC case

New Delhi, Jan 12 PTI The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has set aside a Sebi order to impose Rs 10 lakh fine each on three state-owned financial institutions -- SBI, Bank of Baroda and LIC -- in UTI AMCs stake dilution case.Securities a...

Iran demands sanctions "snapback" removed in any new nuclear talks

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sa...

Merkel sees coronavirus lockdown until early April - Bild

Chancellor Angela Merkel has told lawmakers in her conservative party that she expects a lockdown in Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus to last until the start of April, top-selling Bild daily cited participants as the meeting as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021