Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Tuesday destroyed 200 liters of country liquor and 600 liters of jaggery wash at Pedana Mandal in Krishna district of Karnataka, informed the police.

ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:29 IST
200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Tuesday destroyed 200 liters of country liquor and 600 liters of jaggery wash at Pedana Mandal in Krishna district of Karnataka, informed the police. "We held cordon and search operation in Pedana Mandal with 140 police personnel. We found that country liquor is being made in at GT Palm and Kakarlamudi villages," informed SEB Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vakul Jindal.

"We have destroyed 200 liters of country liquor and 600 liters of Jaggery wash. We have seized 5kg Ammonia and 50 kg black jaggery and two gas stoves. We will file cases on the accused and will send them to remand. Stern action will be taken on those who continue such offenses," he added. Jindal also informed that there is no permission for cockfights or card games during the Sankranti festival and requested people to celebrate the festival at home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK cracks down on Chinese imports over Uyghur Muslim rights violations

The UK government on Tuesday announced sanctions on sourcing from Chinese businesses in retaliation of the harrowing human rights violations being perpetrated in the Xinjiang province of the country against the Uyghur Muslim minority.UK For...

Industrial production shrinks 1.9 pc in Nov; enters negative zone after 2 months

Industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, entering the negative territory after a two-month gap, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.The manufacturing sector --...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates first Grand Finale of Red Ribbon Quiz Competition

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family welfare today inaugurated the first The Grand Finale of the Red Ribbon Quiz Competition organized by the National AIDS Control Organization and Ministry of Health Family Welfare in the ...

Ireland to apologise for "brutally misogynistic culture" at church run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among babies at church-run homes makes clear that unmarried mothers faced a stifling, oppressive and brutally misogynistic culture for decades, the countrys childrens minister said on Tuesday.The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021