Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMLA's Adjudicating Authority reserves judgment on ED's retention plea against Tablighi Jamaat

The Adjudicating Authority of PMLA on Tuesday has reserved its judgment to decide the ED application for retention of seized properties of 17 Indian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat in connection with a money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:57 IST
PMLA's Adjudicating Authority reserves judgment on ED's retention plea against Tablighi Jamaat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Adjudicating Authority of PMLA on Tuesday has reserved its judgment to decide the ED application for retention of seized properties of 17 Indian nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat in connection with a money laundering case. Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the Adjudicating Authority in the matter of Tablighi Jamaat and prayed that the properties and records seized under sub-section (1) of Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act, 2002 may please be permitted to be retained for further investigation in terms of section 17(4) of the PMLA.

In a synopsis filed on behalf of 7 of the 16 respondents by Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, and Aakanksha Rai, it has been contended that the ED has failed to comply with the procedural norms to communicate the 'reasons to believe' for proceeding against the alleged accused persons. The Adjudicating Authority has given 3 days' time to all parties to place their written synopsis on record. So far, the ED has not placed any evidence to support their allegations of possible Benami and hawala transactions punishable under PMLA, said Advocate Ashima Mandla who is representing people related to Tablighi Jamaat.

During its searches, the ED had seized electronic evidence, pen drives, and other material related to finances and transactions of the Jamaat and its office bearers. According to the ED, it has seized a lot of incriminating evidence related to the source of funding regarding the Markaz event which was held at Nizamuddin between March 13 and 16 last year. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 19 last year had conducted raids at around 20 premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and his associates in connection with a money laundering case.

The economic offences watchdog had in April last year registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad and others. A complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been registered based on a predicate offence registered by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Of all COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered 54.72 lakh received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre

The Centre said that 54.72 lakh of the entire stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses ordered so far have been received at designated national and state-level vaccine stores in states and Union Territories till Tuesday afternoon with the coronaviru...

'Misrab' helps youth in Kashmir explore their passion for music

Youth in Kashmir have got an opportunity to explore their talent for music with Misrab, an organisation formed by singers, seeking to give them training in vocal and instrumental music. Bilal Ahmad, chairman of Misrab, said the Valley lacks...

Pawar welcomes SC order to stay implementation of 3 farm laws

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to stay the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions o...

Punjab gets first batch of Covishield

Punjab on Tuesday received its first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 20,450 vials, officials said.Each vial carries 10 doses which will be given to already identified key workers in two doses, 28 days apart.Health Minister Balbir Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021