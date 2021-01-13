Left Menu
Makara Sankranti: Hyderabad man crafts miniature gold kite, silver face mask

Ahead of Makara Sankranti festival, a man from Hyderabad has used gold and silver to craft miniature versions of a kite and face mask to mark the occasion.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:04 IST
Miniatures of kite, Manjha and face mask made out of silver and gold. . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Makara Sankranti festival, a man from Hyderabad has used gold and silver to craft miniature versions of a kite and face mask to mark the occasion. "Every year, I create miniature silver or gold kite and Manjha to offer to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati after the festival. Kite and Manjha weigh 2.58 grams," Anand Reddy, the craftsman told ANI.

Kite flying is a major part of the festival of Makara Sankranti and people usually take out kites in varying colours to celebrate the harvest festival. The gold kite is a realistic potrayal of the real kite, complete with the string and holder for the string- all in gold. The mask,meanwhile is a miniature replica of the face mask that has become the norm in the time of Covid pandemic, used to check the spread of the virus

Reddy further said that "This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus, I have also created a miniature face mask out of silver to create an awareness among people." He also urged people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and help India in getting rid of this pandemic. Everyone must put on face masks and maintain social distance, he added.

Apart from being a craftsman, Reddy also runs a fast food shop near Charminar and puts up a kite stall every year on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

