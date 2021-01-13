MNM releases "Agenda for Industry" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Actor Kamal Haasan-led MakkalNeedhi Maiam on Wednesday announced a seven-point ''MNM Agendafor Industry'' in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, proposing a slewof measures to give a fillip to the sector.

A new business facilitation model and a ''Ministry ofPossibilities'' are the key proposals made by the party.

''A Ministry of Possibilities will be established tocater to science and technology, start-ups and innovation togive a fillip to the industrial revolution 4.0,'' a partyrelease said.

Further, the proposed ''New Business Facilitation Model''will be a new timeline based concept that will ensure strictcompliance, from proposal to approval, it said.

Skill development 'Super Parks' in every district,strengthening unorganised labourers by bringing them undercompulsory and comprehensive insurance, pension plans and jobsafety and security and development of less developed regionsby incentivising big industries to set up back offices thereare the other proposals in the ''MNM Agenda for Industry.'' Assembly elections are likely in Tamil Nadu in April-Maythis year and Haasan has already embarked on campaigning.

