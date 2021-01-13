Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNM releases "Agenda for Industry" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:20 IST
MNM releases "Agenda for Industry" in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Actor Kamal Haasan-led MakkalNeedhi Maiam on Wednesday announced a seven-point ''MNM Agendafor Industry'' in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, proposing a slewof measures to give a fillip to the sector.

A new business facilitation model and a ''Ministry ofPossibilities'' are the key proposals made by the party.

''A Ministry of Possibilities will be established tocater to science and technology, start-ups and innovation togive a fillip to the industrial revolution 4.0,'' a partyrelease said.

Further, the proposed ''New Business Facilitation Model''will be a new timeline based concept that will ensure strictcompliance, from proposal to approval, it said.

Skill development 'Super Parks' in every district,strengthening unorganised labourers by bringing them undercompulsory and comprehensive insurance, pension plans and jobsafety and security and development of less developed regionsby incentivising big industries to set up back offices thereare the other proposals in the ''MNM Agenda for Industry.'' Assembly elections are likely in Tamil Nadu in April-Maythis year and Haasan has already embarked on campaigning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves $34.4 mln disbursement for Central African Republic

The International Monetary Funds IMF executive board approved a disbursement to Central African Republic of about 34.4 million after completing the first and second reviews of its 115 million loan program, the Fund said on Wednesday. The co...

Heavily guarded prosecutor takes on Italy's mob powerhouse

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italys most powerful mob group, the Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.The toe of Italys boot, Cala...

Indonesia sees new daily records for COVID-19 infections and deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 11,278 new coronavirus infections and 306 additional deaths, a new record for daily cases and fatalities, according to data from its COVID-19 task force.The new data brought total infections to 858,043 and de...

Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021