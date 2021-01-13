Ramesh Pokhriyal recommends constitution of task force for coordinating NEP implementation

After reviewing the implementation of New Education Policy, 2020, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday recommended the constitution of a task force for coordinating NEP implementation between educational institutions. The Minister suggested that a review committee and an implementation committee headed by Secretary, Higher Education be formed to ensure speedy implementation of NEP.

"During the meeting, Pokhriyal has recommended the constitution of a task force for coordinating of NEP implementation between higher education and school education departments of the Ministry of Education to facilitate the smooth transition of students from school education to higher education," according to an official press release by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday. He emphasised the need for shifting the focus from package culture to patent culture.

Asserting that the National Education Technology Forum (NETF) and National Research Foundation (NRF) are critical for the success of policy so they should be established in the year 2021-2022, the Minister called upon the stakeholders to ensure synergy between the implementation of NEP and existing policies of the government. He also stressed on enabling linkages between the industry and academia for better results. "A total of 181 tasks have been identified for implementation in Higher Education and a dashboard for monitoring the progress of these identified 181 tasks of NEP with clear timelines and targets may be prepared," he said.

NEP-2020, which will replace the National Policy on Education-1986, is an inclusive framework focusing on the elementary-level of education to higher education in the country.The union cabinet had approved the NEP in July 2020 with an objective of universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level. The policy also aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialised areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)