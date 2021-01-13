AMU students coordination committee to set up health camp, mini library at farmers' protest site

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students Coordination Committee has announced that they would set up a health camp and a mini library at a farmers' protest site in the Delhi border as a mark of solidarity with the protesters.

For over a month, several farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are camping at the borders of Delhi to protest the three farms laws, which the NDA claims will reform the agri sector.

In a written statement issued on Tuesday evening, the students coordination committee said the decision to open a health camp and the library was taken at its general body meeting.

It may be mentioned that presently there is no elected students union at the AMU since no election has been held for the past three years. Former office-bearers of students' union have been operating through the platform of the coordination committee.

Yesterday's statement by the students co-ordination committee mentions that farmers are the backbone of the country and their interests should be treated as paramount.

Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)