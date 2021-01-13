ICT Grand Challenge launched to develop smart water supply monitoring system

National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in partnership with Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology launched an ICT Grand Challenge, for development of a 'Smart water supply measurement and monitoring system' on 15th September 2020. Jal Jeevan Mission would be the user agent of the Grand Challenge and C-DAC, Bangalore is the implementing agency, providing technical support for the challenge. Enthusiastic participation was observed from all over India. Total 218 applications were received, from various sectors like LLP Companies, Indian Tech start-ups, Individuals etc. A Jury was constituted, with experts from academia, industry, Jal Jeevan Mission, C-DAC, STPI, COEs, MeitY, etc.

Results of ICT Grand Challenge were announced on 20th November 2020, based on the recommendations of the jury. 10 applicants have been selected for ideation to prototype stage and each is being supported with Rs. 7.50 Lakhs.

Currently, the prototypes are being developed which are going to be evaluated during the last week of January 2021 by the jury. A water testbed is set up in C-DAC Bangalore Electronics City Campus for these evaluations. Best four techno-economically viable prototypes shall be selected for product development and each team will receive Rs. 25 Lakh to build their solution as per the need of the user agency.

This would be followed by field trial, testing & deployment and demonstration at approx. 25 locations across the country as identified by Jal Jeevan Mission. Based on the evaluation, one winner and two runner-ups will be selected and supported by 50 Lakh (winner) and 20 Lakh each (runner-ups). The grand challenge is being carried out with funding support from MeitY and National Jal JeevanMission.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of Union Government which aims to provide tap water connection to every rural household by 2024. Announced by Prime Minister on 15th August 2019, the Mission so far has provided 3.13 crore household tap connections in rural areas.

(With Inputs from PIB)