Chandrababu Naidu burns Andhra govt orders on farmers in Bhogi bonfire

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday burnt the state government orders issued over farmers in Bhogi bonfire at Paritala in Krishna district. Naidu, along with the people burnt five copies of government orders, while celebrating the Bhogi festival which marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

Government Orders was passed related to fixing meters to pump set motors, zero-interest loans scheme, zero budget farming and selection of farmers for welfare schemes on basis of caste. Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)