Maharashtra receives total of 9.83 lakhs COVID-19 vaccine doses

Maharashtra has received a total of 9,83,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 9,63,000 have come from Serum Institute of India and the remaining from Bharat Biotech, said Rajesh Tope, state's Health Minister. "Maharashtra needs a total of 17.5 lakh vaccine doses, but we have been able to acquire 55 per cent of the required number as of now," he said, adding that a gap of four to six weeks will be necessary between the two required doses.

"Eight centres have been set up across the state where vaccines have been dispatched. Doses will be sent to district, sub-district and rural hospitals across Maharashtra," said Tope. The minister said eight lakh health workers are to be vaccinated first and vaccine shots will be administered at 350 centres. Also, Tope assured everyone that the two vaccines are completely safe.

Tope expressed hope about receiving more consignment of vaccine doses in coming days. He said, "We will think on giving vaccine to critical patients on priority basis." He also cautioned that the vaccine might have minor side-effects.

Tope concluded saying, "There is no harm in allowing lawmakers to get vaccinated. But ethically speaking, first priority should be given to health and frontline workers." He requested all the registered health workers not to refrain from taking the vaccine dose. (ANI)

