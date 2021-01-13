UK's Gove says must secure smooth supply for EU-bound seafood

UK's Gove says must secure smooth supply for EU-bound seafoodReuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:48 IST
Britain must secure the smoothest possible access to European markets for its seafood supplies due to their perishable nature, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.
European customers have started rejecting Scottish seafood after post-Brexit bureaucracy added days to their delivery times, causing consternation amongst fishermen who cannot now sell their goods into the bloc.
"(Regarding) the specific issue of seafood supplies, because of their perishable nature it's absolutely vital that we ensure the smoothest possible access to European and other markets," he said in parliament.
