Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Gove says must secure smooth supply for EU-bound seafood

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:48 IST
UK's Gove says must secure smooth supply for EU-bound seafood

Britain must secure the smoothest possible access to European markets for its seafood supplies due to their perishable nature, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

European customers have started rejecting Scottish seafood after post-Brexit bureaucracy added days to their delivery times, causing consternation amongst fishermen who cannot now sell their goods into the bloc.

"(Regarding) the specific issue of seafood supplies, because of their perishable nature it's absolutely vital that we ensure the smoothest possible access to European and other markets," he said in parliament.

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Finalise draft packaging regulations within 3 months, NGT directs FSSAI

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalize the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months. The green panel also directed the...

Jehan Daruvala to compete in Asian F3 for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons is all set to become the first full-fledged team from India to compete in the F3 Asian Championship with star racer Jehan Daruvala headlining the outfit. The series commences in Dubai on January 29.The team that swept almost ...

Finalise draft packaging regulations within 3 months, NGT directs FSSAI

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI to finalize the draft Food Safety and Standards Packaging Amendment Regulations, 2020 within three months. The green panel also directed the...

Irish prime minister apologises for abuses at Mother and Baby homes

Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin on Wednesday offered a formal apology in parliament for the treatment of unmarried mothers and their babies in a network of Catholic Church run homes from the 1920s to the 1990s.A government-commissioned r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021