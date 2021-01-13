Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

“I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:56 IST
VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal
This agricultural festival is truly unique in its celebration of nature’s bounty and vitality and reminds us of our symbiotic relationship with Mother Nature. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message –

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Makar Sankranti marks 'Uttarayan', the beginning of the northward journey of the Sun. Celebrated with different regional names all over the country, the festival is associated with the harvest season and reflects the remarkable common thread of unity that binds all Indians in our composite culture.

This agricultural festival is truly unique in its celebration of nature's bounty and vitality and reminds us of our symbiotic relationship with Mother Nature. The celebration is also a testament to the deep reverence our civilization has for nature. This is also an occasion to remember and revisit our roots in our villages, the cradle of our heritage and culture.

May this festive season bring good cheer in your family, strengthen togetherness in our nation and be an auspicious beginning of the good times in the coming months."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Intel to replace its CEO next month

The American Multinational Corporation and technology company Intels CEO Bob Swan will be stepping down from the position on February 15, as announced by the company. According to The Verge, Intels CEO Bob Swan will be replaced by VMware CE...

UK will trigger safeguards in Brexit deal if supermarkets suffer, says PM

Britain will trigger safeguard measures in a divorce deal with the European Union if there are serious problems in supplying supermarkets in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. What I can certainly guarantee is...

UK reports new daily high of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths, second wave now more deadly

Britain reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record daily toll, meaning more have died in the second wave of the pandemic than the first wave last year, a health official said.The reported...

BJP will form govt in West Bengal after upcoming polls and implement NRC: UP minister

The BJP will come to power in West Bengal in the upcoming Assembly elections there, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said on Wednesday.He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting the ration cards of Rohingya Muslims...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021