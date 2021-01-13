VP Naidu wishes people on eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on the eve of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Following is the full text of his message –

"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Makar Sankranti marks 'Uttarayan', the beginning of the northward journey of the Sun. Celebrated with different regional names all over the country, the festival is associated with the harvest season and reflects the remarkable common thread of unity that binds all Indians in our composite culture.

This agricultural festival is truly unique in its celebration of nature's bounty and vitality and reminds us of our symbiotic relationship with Mother Nature. The celebration is also a testament to the deep reverence our civilization has for nature. This is also an occasion to remember and revisit our roots in our villages, the cradle of our heritage and culture.

May this festive season bring good cheer in your family, strengthen togetherness in our nation and be an auspicious beginning of the good times in the coming months."

(With Inputs from PIB)