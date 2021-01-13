Left Menu
Srinagar Police arrests 2 LeT terrorist associates, recovers arms, ammunition

Srinagar Police on Wednesday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Bulbul Bagh Barzulla area of district Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Srinagar Police on Wednesday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Bulbul Bagh Barzulla area of district Srinagar. The police said in a statement that the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Muzaffar Jan son of Ghulam Nabi Mir resident of Old Barzulla Srinagar and Abass Shafi Najar son of Mohd Shafi Najar resident of Natipora Srinagar.

The police said that arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 13 live pistol cartridges were recovered from their possession. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sadder and a probe is underway.

Last week, J-K Police had busted a terrorist hideout of LeT in Pulwama's Pampore town and arrested one terrorist associate named Adil Ahmad Shah. The police had said that Awantipora Police officials swiftly acted on information regarding the presence of terrorist hideout constructed in a particular house in village Chandhara (ANI)

