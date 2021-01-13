Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panchkula resident suggests eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri inside houses

A resident of Panchkula on Wednesday came up with an eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri using clarified butter and beeswax inside houses.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:39 IST
Panchkula resident suggests eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri inside houses
Panchkula resident Tanika talks to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A resident of Panchkula on Wednesday came up with an eco-friendly way to celebrate Lohri using clarified butter and beeswax inside houses. "The idea behind the miniature version of Lohri celebration is to reduce deforestation and pollution. People can celebrate the festival in their houses," Tanika told ANI.

Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year, marks the end of winter and the time to harvest rabi crops. The festival holds great importance for farmers as they thank the supreme power for the harvest of crops on the occasion. On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad. Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...

Airbnb to cancel Washington DC bookings as police warn of militia threat

Home-sharing giant Airbnb is cancelling hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area for the week of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration after law enforcement warned of the threat from armed militia, it said on Wednesday. The deci...

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever says global consumption will remain depressed in first half of year

Consumer goods maker Unilever Plc expects global consumption patterns to be suppressed in the first half of this year, even as business returns to normal in East Asia and markets in Africa and Latin America show resiliency, its chief execut...

Registration of young job-seekers to curb missing cases: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked police officers toensure that young men and women do not go missing when theygo out of their natives places in search of employment.Arrangements should be made to ensure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021