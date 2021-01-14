New farm laws to benefit capitalists not cultivators: Baghel

The Centre's new farm laws willbenefit capitalists and not cultivators, and it is unfortunatethat peasants are being troubled by the NDA government in anagrarian country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghelsaid on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the MaharashtraCongress, Baghel made the remarks at an event held inSangamner in Ahmednagar district.

The event was also attended by Maharashtra ministersBalasaheb Thorat and Jayant Patil.

The Centres new farm laws have benefitedcapitalists and traders and not the farmers. It is unfortunatethe Centre is troubling farmers in an agrarian country,Baghel said, according to the statement.

The Congress CM accused the Centre of deliberatelyignoring the farmers who have been protesting outside Delhiagainst the new agri-marketing laws which were passed byParliament in September last year.

Baghel said the Nyay scheme (minimum income guaranteeplan for the poor) envisaged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhihas given momentum to Chhattisgarhs development.

Baghel praised Thorat over the latters cooperativemodel in the rural belt of Maharashtra and added it will beuseful also for Chhattisgarh and other states of the country.

Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsinh Disale wasfelicitated during the event among others, the statement said.

