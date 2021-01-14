Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 3,909 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for January contracts increased by Rs 4, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 3,909 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 4,880 lots.

Guar seed for February delivery rose by Rs 14, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 3,958 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 56,135 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)