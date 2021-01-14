Patients at UP's Moradabad District Hospital complain of dog menace

Patients have complained of dog menace at District Hospital in Moradabad on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, a patient said, "Dogs enter the wards freely while the guards sit at gates carelessly. They come inside, lie on the beds and spread germs. Patients are scared that they might bite them."

Another patient said, "I have complained to the authorities. At least, they can ensure that dogs do not litter the hospital premises." Chief Medical Officer of Muradabad, Dr M S Garg told ANI, "It is really sad to know that dogs have created a menace in our district hospital. We have asked the concerned authorities to take action." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)