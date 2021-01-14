Left Menu
Mega line-up of star-studded movie extravaganza for 51st IFFI

The festival will open with the Indian premier of the Cannes Best Actor Award winner Mads Mikkelsen starrer ‘Another Round’.

Updated: 14-01-2021 17:19 IST
Japanese movie Wife of a Spy directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa will bring the curtains down on this edition of the festival. Image Credit: ANI

51st International Film Festival of India has announced a mega line-up of star-studded movie extravaganza for this edition of the festival. Delegates will be treated to a mix of premiers and showcases of select movies from across the world.

The world premiere of 'Mehrunisa' by Sandeep Kumar will happen mid-fest. The movie stars FarrukhJaffar and narrates the story of a woman's lifelong dream.

Japanese movie Wife of a Spy directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa will bring the curtains down on this edition of the festival.

The international competition is a tight race of stellar performances. The best of cinematic experience that will comprise this lineup includes

The Domain by Tiago Guedes(Portugal)

Into The Darkness by Anders Refn(Denmark)

February by KamenKalev(Bulgaria, France)

My Best Part by Nicolas Maury(France)

I Never Cry by Piotr Domalewski(Poland, Ireland)

La Veronica by Leonardo Medel(Chile)

Light For The Youth by Shin Su-won(South Korea)

Red Moon Tide by Lois Patiño(Spain)

Dream About Sohrab by Ali Ghavitan(Iran)

The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night by RaminRasouli(Afghanistan, Iran)

The Silent Forest by KO Chen-Nien(Taiwan)

The Forgotten by Daria Onyshchenko(Ukraine, Switzerland)

Bridge by KripalKalita(India)

A Dog And His Man by SiddharthTripathy(India)

Thaen by Ganesh Vinayakan(India)

Bangladesh is this edition's Country in Focus. The special segment that recognizes the cinematic excellence and contributions of a country will feature the following films:

Jibondhuli by TanvirMokammel

Meghmallar by Zahidur Rahim Anjan

Under Construction by Rubaiyat Hossain

Sincerely Yours, Dhaka by NuhashHumayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Joy, MD RobiulAlam, GolamKibriaFarooki, Mir Mukarram Hossain, Tanvir Ahsan, Mahmudul Islam, Abdullah Al Noor, KrishnenduChattopadhyay, Syed Saleh Ahmed Sobhan

Moving on the Festival Kaleidoscope, a gala comprising 12 feature films from across the world awaits the delegates. The lineup includes

We Still Have the Deep Black Night by Gustavo Galvão (Brazil, Germany)

Window Boy Would also Like to Have a Submarine by Alex Piperno (Uruguay)

Forgotten We'll Be by Fernando Trueba (Colombia)

Haifa Street by MohanadHayal (Iraq)

Love Affair (s) by Emmanuel Mouret (French)

Apples by Christos Nikou (Greece)

Parthenon by Mantas Kvedaravičius (Lithuania)

My Little Sister by StéphanieChuat, VéroniqueReymond (Switzerland)

The Death of Cinema and My Father Too by Dani Rosenberg (Israel)

The Big Hit by Emmanuel Courcol (France)

Valley Of The Gods by Lech Majewski (Poland)

Night of the Kings by Philippe Lacôte(France)

