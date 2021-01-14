Morena spurious liquor tragedy death toll goes up to 24

Four more people have died in Morena spurious liquor tragedy taking the death toll to 24. The fatalities have risen in the Madhya Pradesh district since Monday when the first reports came of people having taken spurious liquor.

A three-member team, formed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, met the family of the victims here today and made investigations about the incident. The police had said on Wednesday that 20 people had died in the tragedy.

Some residents of Manpur and Pahawali villages in Morena died and others fell sick allegedly after consuming spurious liquor on Monday. An FIR was registered against seven accused in connection with the case and one person was arrested on Tuesday.

At least five officials, including SDOP, have been suspended and the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the District Collector were transferred after the incident. (ANI)

