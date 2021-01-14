Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namma Metro s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch flagged-off

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:11 IST
Namma Metro s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch flagged-off

Union Minister of State forHousing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the six-km longsouthern extension line under Phase-2 of 'Namma Metro' fromYelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations by flaggingoff the train on Thursday.

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated it through videoconferencing.

The extension has five new stations beyondYelachenahalli Metro Station on the currently operational line---Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli,Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

The extension is six km long elevated metro at thesouthern end of the currently operational 24.2 km long green(north-south) line.

With this extension, the N-S corridor will become30.2 km long.

All five stations of this extension line are goingto have roof top solar power with total 1.2 MW capacity.

The installation of the solar power plants istargeted for completion by March 2021, an official statementsaid.PTI RS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan

Rajasthan health authorities on Thursday reported two more coronavirus deaths and 281 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the total numbers to 2,744 fatalities and 3,14,372 infections in the state. According to a Health Department bulletin, 2,744...

Soccer-Show players yellow cards for hugging, suggests UK politician

Players who flout COVID-19 health and safety protocols by shaking hands or hugging after goals are scored should be shown a yellow card, the head of a parliamentary committee suggested on Thursday.Julian Knight, the chair of the cross-party...

UK over-50s celebrate coming vaccination with holiday bookings, TUI says

Holiday company TUI said the vaccine roll-out in Britain had boosted summer bookings from those aged 50 and over, with that age group accounting for 50 of all web bookings since the end of last year. With a highly transmissible new variant ...

Tennis-Murray a doubt for Australian Open after testing COVID-19 positive

Britains former world number one Andy Murray is doubtful for next months Australian Open after organisers confirmed on Thursday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.Murray, 33, was awarded a wildcard by organisers to play in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021