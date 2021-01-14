Namma Metro s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch flagged-off

Union Minister of State forHousing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri and KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the six-km longsouthern extension line under Phase-2 of 'Namma Metro' fromYelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations by flaggingoff the train on Thursday.

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated it through videoconferencing.

The extension has five new stations beyondYelachenahalli Metro Station on the currently operational line---Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli,Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute.

The extension is six km long elevated metro at thesouthern end of the currently operational 24.2 km long green(north-south) line.

With this extension, the N-S corridor will become30.2 km long.

All five stations of this extension line are goingto have roof top solar power with total 1.2 MW capacity.

The installation of the solar power plants istargeted for completion by March 2021, an official statementsaid.

