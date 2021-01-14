10-year-old boy dies while chasing kite in Mumbai

A 10-year-old boy died afterfalling into a dung pit while chasing a kite in the westernsuburb of Kandivali here on Thursday, police said.

The boy, a resident of an SRA colony near Lalji Pada,entered a small dairy farm while chasing a kite andaccidentally fell into a dung pit in the afternoon hours, anofficial said.

The boy got trapped, and some workers in the areanoticed this and alerted others, he said.

A team from the fire brigade and police subsequentlyrushed to the spot and the boy was finally pulled out andtaken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on admission,the official said.

Based on preliminary probe, the Kandivali police hasregistered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)