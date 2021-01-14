Left Menu
Development News Edition

10-year-old boy dies while chasing kite in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:23 IST
10-year-old boy dies while chasing kite in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 10-year-old boy died afterfalling into a dung pit while chasing a kite in the westernsuburb of Kandivali here on Thursday, police said.

The boy, a resident of an SRA colony near Lalji Pada,entered a small dairy farm while chasing a kite andaccidentally fell into a dung pit in the afternoon hours, anofficial said.

The boy got trapped, and some workers in the areanoticed this and alerted others, he said.

A team from the fire brigade and police subsequentlyrushed to the spot and the boy was finally pulled out andtaken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on admission,the official said.

Based on preliminary probe, the Kandivali police hasregistered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Texas woman charged with taking girl abroad for FGM in landmark U.S. case

By Emma Batha Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Texas woman has been charged with taking a girl abroad to undergo female genital mutilation FGM in the first such case in the United States, the justice department said.News of the indictm...

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021