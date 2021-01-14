10-year-old boy dies while chasing kite in Mumbai

10-year-old boy dies while chasing kite in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:23 IST
A 10-year-old boy died afterfalling into a dung pit while chasing a kite in the westernsuburb of Kandivali here on Thursday, police said.
The boy, a resident of an SRA colony near Lalji Pada,entered a small dairy farm while chasing a kite andaccidentally fell into a dung pit in the afternoon hours, anofficial said.
The boy got trapped, and some workers in the areanoticed this and alerted others, he said.
A team from the fire brigade and police subsequentlyrushed to the spot and the boy was finally pulled out andtaken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on admission,the official said.
Based on preliminary probe, the Kandivali police hasregistered a case of accidental death, he added.
