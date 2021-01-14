Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO chief deplores death of Yemen journalist Adeeb al-Janani

Al-Janani was a reporter for the privately-owned Yemeni broadcaster Belqees TV.

UNESCO | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:50 IST
UNESCO chief deplores death of Yemen journalist Adeeb al-Janani
UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.  Image Credit: ANI

The Director-General of UNESCO has deplored the death of Adeeb al-Janani, a journalist who was among the many civilians killed in the attack on the airport of Aden, Yemen, on 30 December 2020.

Al-Janani was a reporter for the privately-owned Yemeni broadcaster Belqees TV. He died while reporting live on the arrival of the plane from Saudi Arabia carrying members of Yemen's newly formed government. At least nine other journalists are reported to have been injured in the attack.

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Texas woman charged with taking girl abroad for FGM in landmark U.S. case

By Emma Batha Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Texas woman has been charged with taking a girl abroad to undergo female genital mutilation FGM in the first such case in the United States, the justice department said.News of the indictm...

Kathleen Heddle, Canadian Olympic rowing champ, dies at 55

Kathleen Heddle, a three-time Olympic rowing champion for Canada, has died. She was 55.She died Monday at home in Vancouver, Rowing Canada said Wednesday in a statement on behalf of her family. Heddle had breast and lymph-node cancer follow...

Colombia's health minister calls for confidence in vaccine as ICU numbers rise

Colombians should have confidence in coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said on Thursday, as intensive care unit occupation levels in the countrys three biggest cities exceed 90. Colombia hopes to vaccinate some 34 million ...

US STOCKS-Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Bidens pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions.The Labor Departments weekly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021