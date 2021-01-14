UNESCO chief deplores death of Yemen journalist Adeeb al-Janani

The Director-General of UNESCO has deplored the death of Adeeb al-Janani, a journalist who was among the many civilians killed in the attack on the airport of Aden, Yemen, on 30 December 2020.

Al-Janani was a reporter for the privately-owned Yemeni broadcaster Belqees TV. He died while reporting live on the arrival of the plane from Saudi Arabia carrying members of Yemen's newly formed government. At least nine other journalists are reported to have been injured in the attack.

