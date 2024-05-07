Gaza is 'choked off' from aid since crossing closures, UN agencies say

U.N. agencies said on Tuesday that the two main crossings into Gaza Strip remain shut, virtually cutting off the enclave from outside aid with very few stores stationed inside the enclave. The global agency's humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke said at a Geneva press briefing that Israel had shut both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings as part of its Rafah military operation.

"The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off," he said, saying that U.N. agencies had very low stocks inside the Gaza Strip since humanitarian supplies are consumed straight away. "If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)