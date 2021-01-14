Hazare writes to PM; to launch hunger strike on farmers' issues in Delhi

Activist Anna Hazare on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi andreiterated his decision to launch ''the last hunger strike'' ofhis life on farmers' issues in Delhi by January end.

The letter came as farmer unions are agitating onDelhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws.

Speaking to reporters later, Hazare said the new farmlaws do not conform to ''democratic values'' and people'sparticipation is necessary in the drafting of legislations.

He will stage a fast in the national capital bymonth-end, 83-year-old Hazare said in the letter to the PM,without specifying the date.

On December 14, Hazare had written to UnionAgriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hungerstrike if his demands including the implementation of the M SSwaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture werenot met.

Another demand made by him was grant of autonomy tothe Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

''On the issue of farmers, I have had correspondence(with the Centre) five times, however, no response came.

''As a result, I have decided to go on the last hungerstrike of my life,'' said Hazare in his missive to the primeminister on Thursday.

He wrote four letters to the concerned authority toseek permission to stage hunger strike at the Ramlila Maidanin Delhi but no response came from their side too, he said.

Hazare, who was in the forefront of anti-corruptionmovement in 2011, reminded that when he went on a hungerstrike at the Ramlila Maidan, the then UPA government hadcalled a special session of Parliament.

''In that session, you and your senior ministers(leaders of the BJP, which was then in opposition at theCentre) had praised me, but now despite giving writtenassurances over the demands, you are not fulfilling them,'' hesaid.

He was enclosing a video of opposition MPs praisinghim in Parliament then, Hazare said.

Speaking with a local news channel later, Hazare alsocommented on the farmers' agitation on Delhi borders, sayingpeople should be involved in the process of drafting of laws.

''These (farm) laws are not in keeping with democraticvalues. If the government allows people's participation in thedrafting of bills, it would be able to make laws the waypeople want them to be,'' he added.

He also termed the Supreme Court's stay to theimplementation of the laws as a ''moral defeat'' of thegovernment, and praised the farmers for protesting in apeaceful manner.

''If the farmers carry on the agitation in a non-violent way, the government would not be able to do anything.

The moment it turns violent, the government will crush it,''the Gandhian activist said.

Hazare also said he does not see any immediate end tothe impasse between the government and farmers as both sidesare ''adamant'' on their stands.

