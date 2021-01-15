Scoreboard Ind v/s Ind

Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia first innings: David Warner c Rohit b Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c Washington Sundar b Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne c Pant b T Natarajan 108 Steven Smith c Rohit b Washington Sundar 36 Matthew Wade c Thakur b T Natarajan 45 Cameron Green batting 28 Tim Paine batting 38 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-5) 13 Total: 5 wickets, 87 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-17, 3-87, 4-200, 5-213.

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj 19-8-51-1, T Natarajan 20-2-63-2, Shardul Thakur 18-5-67-1, Navdeep Saini 7.5-2-21-0, Washington Sundar 22-4-63-1, Rohit Sharma 0.1-0-1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)